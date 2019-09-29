Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) Comparing side by side

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 22 0.51 20.41M 0.10 279.10 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 92,478,477.57% 0% 0% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s upside potential is 57.83% at a $37.5 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.