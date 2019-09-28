Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Contrasting side by side

Both Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 22 0.51 20.41M 0.10 279.10 Janus Henderson Group plc 20 -1.45 154.45M 2.25 8.91

Demonstrates Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. Janus Henderson Group plc seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to Focus Financial Partners Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Janus Henderson Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 92,478,477.57% 0% 0% Janus Henderson Group plc 773,023,023.02% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Janus Henderson Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Janus Henderson Group plc 0 1 0 2.00

Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 57.83% upside potential and an average price target of $37.5. Janus Henderson Group plc on the other hand boasts of a $23.55 average price target and a 6.46% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Focus Financial Partners Inc. is looking more favorable than Janus Henderson Group plc, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.4% of Janus Henderson Group plc are owned by institutional investors. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.02%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.97% of Janus Henderson Group plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Janus Henderson Group plc -12.85% -7.17% -20.1% -8.86% -37.59% -3.14%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. had bullish trend while Janus Henderson Group plc had bearish trend.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats on 8 of the 13 factors Janus Henderson Group plc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets, as well as invests in real estate and private equity. Janus Henderson Group plc was founded in 1934 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Jersey, United Kingdom and Sydney, Australia.