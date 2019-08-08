Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) is a company in the Asset Management industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.50% of all Asset Management’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.02% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.30% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Focus Financial Partners Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 198.90% 22.44% 9.04%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Focus Financial Partners Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. N/A 32 279.10 Industry Average 81.25M 40.85M 31.96

Focus Financial Partners Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently higher price-to-earnings ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.13 1.95 1.71 2.61

$44 is the average price target of Focus Financial Partners Inc., with a potential upside of 76.49%. The peers have a potential upside of 133.44%. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Focus Financial Partners Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Industry Average 2.24% 3.30% 9.05% 14.90% 14.21% 20.51%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. has weaker performance than Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Focus Financial Partners Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 6 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.