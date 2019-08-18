Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) Comparing side by side

Both Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.45 N/A 0.10 279.10 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Focus Financial Partners Inc. is $39.63, with potential upside of 82.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Focus Financial Partners Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 90.4% and 7.45%. 0.02% are Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has 18.64% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. was less bullish than Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.