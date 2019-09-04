Focus Financial Partners Inc. (FOCS) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Comparing side by side

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Focus Financial Partners Inc. 31 1.30 N/A 0.10 279.10 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 14.58 N/A 0.43 21.57

Table 1 highlights Focus Financial Partners Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Focus Financial Partners Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Focus Financial Partners Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Focus Financial Partners Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Focus Financial Partners Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Focus Financial Partners Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$37.5 is Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 91.33%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 90.4% of Focus Financial Partners Inc. shares and 27.29% of BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. shares. Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.02%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Focus Financial Partners Inc. -6.41% 0.04% -24.77% -2.45% -30.45% 6% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year Focus Financial Partners Inc. was less bullish than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

Focus Financial Partners Inc. beats BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.