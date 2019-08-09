Focus Financial Partners (FOCS) Investors: Bank of America Reiterates “Neutral” Rating, Sees $29.0000/Share; Enphase Energy (ENPH)’s Sentiment Is 1.89

Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.74, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 68 funds opened new and increased positions, while 36 cut down and sold stock positions in Enphase Energy Inc. The funds in our database now have: 44.45 million shares, up from 38.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Enphase Energy Inc in top ten positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 23 Increased: 32 New Position: 36.

In a research note sent to clients and investors on 9 August, Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) stock had its “Neutral” Rating restate by stock analysts at Bank of America. They currently have a $29.0000 price target on company. Bank of America’s target would indicate a potential upside of 23.72% from the company’s close price.

Electron Capital Partners Llc holds 5.49% of its portfolio in Enphase Energy, Inc. for 4.66 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 6.04 million shares or 2.45% of their US portfolio.

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.08 billion. The companyÂ’s semiconductor microinverter system converts direct current electricity to alternating current electricity at the individual solar module level. It has a 339.69 P/E ratio. It also offers energy storage systems, including its AC battery; and energy monitoring and control services.

Among 3 analysts covering Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Focus Financial Partners has $48 highest and $35.5000 lowest target. $43.17’s average target is 84.17% above currents $23.44 stock price. Focus Financial Partners had 3 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wood on Friday, July 12. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, February 25.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company has market cap of $1.59 billion. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It has a 128.09 P/E ratio. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

The stock decreased 3.14% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $23.44.