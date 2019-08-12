Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

As Biotechnology companies, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|80.42
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 525.00% for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with average target price of $16.75.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Summary
Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
