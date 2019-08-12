Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)

As Biotechnology companies, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 80.42 N/A -1.38 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 525.00% for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with average target price of $16.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.