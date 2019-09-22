Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|108.62
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|17
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.02
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Synthorx Inc.
|0.00%
|-87.3%
|-61.3%
Liquidity
9 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The Ratings and Recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthorx Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Synthorx Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 176.24%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 86.2% respectively. 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|Synthorx Inc.
|6.59%
|20.44%
|-0.72%
|19.57%
|0%
|-5.06%
For the past year Synthorx Inc. has weaker performance than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
