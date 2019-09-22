Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 108.62 N/A -1.38 0.00 Synthorx Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -2.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthorx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Synthorx Inc. (NASDAQ:THOR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Synthorx Inc. 0.00% -87.3% -61.3%

Liquidity

9 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Synthorx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 22.2 and 22.2 respectively. Synthorx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthorx Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Synthorx Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 176.24%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synthorx Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 86.2% respectively. 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 8.97% of Synthorx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Synthorx Inc. 6.59% 20.44% -0.72% 19.57% 0% -5.06%

For the past year Synthorx Inc. has weaker performance than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.