Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|90.17
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8
|14.73
|N/A
|-3.96
|0.00
Demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and PolarityTE Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PolarityTE Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.
Liquidity
9 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and PolarityTE Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $16.75, and a 479.58% upside potential.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 45.6% respectively. About 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|8.43%
|-15%
|-47.58%
|-72.95%
|-77.66%
|-64.71%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than PolarityTE Inc.
Summary
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
