Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 90.17 N/A -1.38 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 8 14.73 N/A -3.96 0.00

Demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and PolarityTE Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PolarityTE Inc.’s 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

9 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival PolarityTE Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than PolarityTE Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and PolarityTE Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 PolarityTE Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $16.75, and a 479.58% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 45.6% respectively. About 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33% are PolarityTE Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% PolarityTE Inc. 8.43% -15% -47.58% -72.95% -77.66% -64.71%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than PolarityTE Inc.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats PolarityTE Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.