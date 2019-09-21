Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 109.55 N/A -1.38 0.00 Novavax Inc. 7 7.39 N/A -9.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Novavax Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.57 beta indicates that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Novavax Inc. has a 2.18 beta and it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival Novavax Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novavax Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Novavax Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $10, and a 176.24% upside potential. Competitively the consensus target price of Novavax Inc. is $13, which is potential 98.47% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Novavax Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30.7% of Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Novavax Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Novavax Inc.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Novavax Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.