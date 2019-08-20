Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Morphic Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 90.02 N/A -1.38 0.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 22 44.86 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Morphic Holding Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Morphic Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, Morphic Holding Inc. which has a 4.6 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Morphic Holding Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Morphic Holding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Morphic Holding Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $16.75, and a 458.33% upside potential. On the other hand, Morphic Holding Inc.’s potential upside is 45.12% and its consensus target price is $32. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Morphic Holding Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Morphic Holding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 49.9%. 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Morphic Holding Inc. has 26.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Morphic Holding Inc. 9.03% -2.8% 0% 0% 0% 25.44%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Morphic Holding Inc. has 25.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Morphic Holding Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.