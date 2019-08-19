Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 93.02 N/A -1.38 0.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 134 3.97 N/A 8.02 17.37

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0.00% 17.1% 9.1%

Risk & Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s beta is 1.14 which is 14.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 0 3 8 2.73

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $16.75, while its potential upside is 440.32%. On the other hand, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s potential upside is 26.69% and its consensus price target is $170.82. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.4% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc 2.34% -2% 7.53% 11.07% -19.23% 12.44%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has 12.44% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology. It markets Xyrem, an oral solution for the treatment of cataplexy and excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) in patients with narcolepsy; Erwinaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); Defitelio for the treatment and prevention of severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease, a potentially life-threatening complication of hematopoietic stem cell transplantation; and Prialt, an intrathecally administered infusion of ziconotide for the management of severe chronic pain. The company also develops JZP-110, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of excessive sleepiness (ES) in patients with narcolepsy and obstructive sleep apnea, as well as phase II clinical trial for ES associated with ParkinsonÂ’s disease; Vyxeos (CPX-351) for high-risk acute myeloid leukemia; and JZP-507 and JZP-258 to treat EDS and cataplexy in narcolepsy, as well as evaluates deuterated oxybate for narcolepsy. In addition, it sells psychiatry and other products. The company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.