Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

This is a contrast between Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 109.55 N/A -1.38 0.00 Immuron Limited 4 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Immuron Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Immuron Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $10, and a 176.24% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares. 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Immuron Limited.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.