Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 105.02 N/A -1.38 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 94.10 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 185.71% and an $10 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.