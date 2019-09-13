Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|105.02
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|94.10
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 185.71% and an $10 average target price.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
