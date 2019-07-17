Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|42.68
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|8
|76.82
|N/A
|-0.56
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-12.2%
|-11.8%
Risk & Volatility
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has beta of 2.66 which is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
The average price target of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $16.75, with potential upside of 612.77%. Competitively the average price target of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $33.5, which is potential 420.19% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-14.38%
|-27.17%
|-26.17%
|-39.37%
|-48.85%
|-25.35%
|Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-2.54%
|-14.67%
|-8.71%
|-26.3%
|18.09%
|1.32%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.32% stronger performance.
Summary
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
