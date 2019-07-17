Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 42.68 N/A -1.38 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 76.82 N/A -0.56 0.00

In table 1 we can see Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Risk & Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.62 beta, while its volatility is 62.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has beta of 2.66 which is 166.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 36.1 and its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

The average price target of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $16.75, with potential upside of 612.77%. Competitively the average price target of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $33.5, which is potential 420.19% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 37.9% respectively. Insiders owned 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 21.13% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance while Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has 1.32% stronger performance.

Summary

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.