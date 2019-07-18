Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

We are comparing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 42.49 N/A -1.38 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 20.07 N/A -1.04 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and FibroGen Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and FibroGen Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Risk and Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s 1.62 beta indicates that its volatility is 62.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. FibroGen Inc.’s 1.59 beta is the reason why it is 59.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, FibroGen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and FibroGen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 615.81% for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus target price of $16.75. Meanwhile, FibroGen Inc.’s consensus target price is $71.25, while its potential upside is 49.40%. The results provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than FibroGen Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 67.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.7% of FibroGen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than FibroGen Inc.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.