Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 108.62 N/A -1.38 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 146.27 N/A -1.23 0.00

In table 1 we can see Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Risk & Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $10, with potential upside of 176.24%. On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 30.49% and its consensus price target is $23.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Fate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 98.8% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.