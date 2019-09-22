Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|108.62
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|146.27
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
Risk & Volatility
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s 62.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.62 beta.
Liquidity
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.4 and has 6.4 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
The consensus price target of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $10, with potential upside of 176.24%. On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 30.49% and its consensus price target is $23.75. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Fate Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Fate Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 98.8% respectively. Insiders held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Fate Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors Fate Therapeutics Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.