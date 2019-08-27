Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 98.42 N/A -1.38 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 11.31 N/A -1.37 0.00

Demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Risk & Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.75 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16.75 is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 410.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 62%. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.