Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

As Biotechnology companies, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 109.55 N/A -1.38 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.72 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Risk and Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 176.24% at a $10 consensus price target. Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $57.5, with potential upside of 58.71%. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Esperion Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.