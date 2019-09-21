Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

As Biotechnology companies, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|109.55
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.72
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Risk and Volatility
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s 64.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.64 beta.
Liquidity
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 176.24% at a $10 consensus price target. Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $57.5, with potential upside of 58.71%. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Esperion Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 2.5% are Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Esperion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.