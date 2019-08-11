Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|83.42
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|89
|6.52
|N/A
|3.71
|20.20
In table 1 we can see Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|19.3%
|18.2%
Volatility and Risk
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 3.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.97 beta.
Liquidity
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 20.7 Current Ratio and a 20.7 Quick Ratio. Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 502.52% at a $16.75 consensus price target.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 91% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-8.31%
|-12.8%
|-12.18%
|-5.06%
|-22.96%
|5.92%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.92% stronger performance.
Summary
On 7 of the 9 factors Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a research and development-focused biotechnology company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. The companyÂ’s research and development focuses on four disease targets: Hepatitis C virus (HCV), Hepatitis B virus (HBV), Non-alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). Its lead product is paritaprevir, a protease inhibitor designed for use against HCV. The company also develops HCV protease inhibitor in phase III development with AbbVie, as well as a HCV program using a different class of molecules known as cyclophilin inhibitors. In addition, it has a program in non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and discovers programs in other areas of viral infection and liver disease. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative development and license agreement with AbbVie to develop and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
