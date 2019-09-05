Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

As Biotechnology companies, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 100.52 N/A -1.38 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 170.29 N/A -4.65 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 273.13% for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus price target of $12.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.