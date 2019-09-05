Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

As Biotechnology companies, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|100.52
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|170.29
|N/A
|-4.65
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9. Competitively, Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has 0.1 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 273.13% for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus price target of $12.5.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.
|-18.65%
|-20.19%
|-38.88%
|0%
|0%
|-25.68%
For the past year Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
