Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 43.04 N/A -1.38 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 82 108.02 N/A -5.39 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a beta of 1.62 and its 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 6.6 and 6.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

The average target price of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $16.75, with potential upside of 606.75%. Competitively the average target price of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is $116.75, which is potential 19.21% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.57% -0.64% 3.85% 28.2% -4.66% 43.2%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance while Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 43.2% stronger performance.

Summary

Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.