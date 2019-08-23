Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

We are comparing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|96.92
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|6
|145.36
|N/A
|-13.68
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|-81.3%
|-52%
Volatility and Risk
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s beta is 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and aTyr Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$16.75 is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 418.58%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|aTyr Pharma Inc.
|-4.88%
|-35.74%
|-59.99%
|-49.87%
|-69.24%
|-49.42%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than aTyr Pharma Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
