Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)

We are comparing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 96.92 N/A -1.38 0.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 6 145.36 N/A -13.68 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and aTyr Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% aTyr Pharma Inc. 0.00% -81.3% -52%

Volatility and Risk

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility measures that it’s 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. Competitively, aTyr Pharma Inc.’s beta is 2.3 which is 130.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival aTyr Pharma Inc. is 4 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and aTyr Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 aTyr Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16.75 is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 418.58%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 35.3% of aTyr Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Comparatively, 0.1% are aTyr Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% aTyr Pharma Inc. -4.88% -35.74% -59.99% -49.87% -69.24% -49.42%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than aTyr Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats aTyr Pharma Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

aTyr Pharma, Inc., a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of Physiocrine-based therapeutics for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. The company develops Resolaris, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for treating patients with facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD), early onset FSHD, and limb-girdle muscular dystrophy, as well as under evaluation to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Its discovery program includes Stalaris for treating interstitial lung disease with an immune component; and preclinical research program comprises Project ORCA to treat therapeutic applications of Physiocrines. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.