Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)

This is a contrast between Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 42.34 N/A -1.38 0.00 Advaxis Inc. 4 0.38 N/A -7.31 0.00

Table 1 highlights Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Advaxis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Advaxis Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2%

Risk and Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 57.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.57 beta. In other hand, Advaxis Inc. has beta of 3.14 which is 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 while its Current Ratio is 9. Meanwhile, Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.1 while its Quick Ratio is 7.1. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Advaxis Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

$16.75 is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 618.88%. Competitively Advaxis Inc. has a consensus price target of $0.4, with potential downside of -14.93%. The data provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Advaxis Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Advaxis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 39.2%. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Competitively, 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Advaxis Inc.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.