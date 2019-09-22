Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 108.62 N/A -1.38 0.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.55 N/A -0.43 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -1% -0.4%

Volatility and Risk

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s 10.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.1 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Acorda Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 176.24% and an $10 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is $6.67, which is potential 91.12% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, 1.5% are Acorda Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Acorda Therapeutics Inc. 1.61% -9.88% -31.04% -57.92% -71.54% -55.52%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Acorda Therapeutics Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Zanaflex capsules and tablets for the management of spasticity; and Qutenza, a dermal patch for the management of neuropathic pain associated with post-herpetic neuralgia. It also markets Ampyra as Fampyra in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. In addition, the company develops CVT-301 that has completed a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of OFF periods in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; CVT-427, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial to treat migraine; Tozadenant that is in Phase III clinical trial for reduction of OFF time in ParkinsonÂ’s disease; SYN120, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat ParkinsonÂ’s disease-related dementia; and BTT1023 (timolumab) that is in Phase II clinical trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis. Further, it develops rHIgM22, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of MS; Cimaglermin alfa that has completed a Phase I clinical trial in heart failure patients; and Chondroitinase Program that is in research stage for the treatment of spinal cord injury. The company has collaborations and license agreements with Biogen International GmbH; Alkermes plc; Rush-Presbyterian St. Luke's Medical Center; Alkermes, Inc.; SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.; Astellas Pharma Europe Ltd.; Canadian Spinal Research Organization; Cambridge Enterprise Limited and King's College London; Mayo Foundation for Education and Research; Paion AG; Medarex, Inc.; and Brigham and WomenÂ’s Hospital, Inc. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Ardsley, New York.