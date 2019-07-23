Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|40.86
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.45
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-65.1%
|-59.2%
Volatility and Risk
A 1.62 beta indicates that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 62.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.41 beta is the reason why it is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acer Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $16.75, and a 644.44% upside potential. On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,406.85% and its consensus price target is $44. Based on the data shown earlier, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., analysts opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.3% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-14.38%
|-27.17%
|-26.17%
|-39.37%
|-48.85%
|-25.35%
|Acer Therapeutics Inc.
|16.33%
|-12.58%
|-7.56%
|-9.63%
|22.47%
|11.88%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 11.88% stronger performance.
Summary
Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
