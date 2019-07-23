Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 40.86 N/A -1.38 0.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 19 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -59.2%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.62 beta indicates that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 62.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s 2.41 beta is the reason why it is 141.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9 and 9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Acer Therapeutics Inc. are 7.7 and 7.7 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Acer Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Acer Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Acer Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $16.75, and a 644.44% upside potential. On the other hand, Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 1,406.85% and its consensus price target is $44. Based on the data shown earlier, Acer Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 60.5% of Acer Therapeutics Inc. shares. 1.3% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Acer Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% Acer Therapeutics Inc. 16.33% -12.58% -7.56% -9.63% 22.47% 11.88%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance while Acer Therapeutics Inc. has 11.88% stronger performance.

Summary

Acer Therapeutics Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. develops therapies for the treatment of serious ultra-rare diseases with critical unmet medical needs. The company offers Celiprolol for vascular ehlers-danlos syndrome and ACER-001 for maple syrup urine disease (MSUD). It also offers advancing ACER-001 for the treatment of urea cycle disorders (UCD). The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.