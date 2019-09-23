Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 108.62 N/A -1.38 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Demonstrates Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AC Immune SA earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9. Competitively, AC Immune SA has 5.1 and 5.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AC Immune SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 176.24% at a $10 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 51.67% of AC Immune SA shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than AC Immune SA.

Summary

AC Immune SA beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.