Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Stock Value Declined While Sio Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Credit Suisse Ag Holds Position in Nice LTD (NICE)

Sio Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 12.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sio Capital Management Llc bought 144,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86M, up from 1.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sio Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $2.89. About 487,635 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500.

Credit Suisse Ag increased its stake in Nice Ltd (NICE) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Suisse Ag bought 13,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.58% . The institutional investor held 790,780 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.88 million, up from 776,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Suisse Ag who had been investing in Nice Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 114,094 shares traded. NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) has risen 39.87% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical NICE News: 04/04/2018 – Global Consumer Electronics Powerhouse Moves Over 500 Agents to NICE inContact CXone; 07/03/2018 – NICE PICKED BY GOVOLUTION TO STREAMLINE CONSUMER PAYMENTS; 20/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Leads Innovation Session on Artificial Intelligence and Automation at ACAMS 23rd Annual International AML &; 17/04/2018 – NICE Actimize Enhances Its Markets Surveillance Solution to Help Firms Comply with MiFlD Il Microsecond Requirement for High Frequency Trading; 26/04/2018 – NICE Tender Offer Valued at $2.70/Share; 07/05/2018 – NICE Actimize Named “Best Trade Surveillance Solution for MAD/MAR Technology” Category Winner in A-Team Group’s 2018 RegTech Awards; 21/03/2018 – NICE Actimize Introduces ACTone – The Market’s First AI-Enabled Financial Crime Investigation Management Platform; 15/05/2018 – NICE inContact CXone Recognized as Gold Stevie® Award Winner In 2018 American Business Awards®; 10/05/2018 – Wolf Popper LLP Investigates the Proposed Acquisition of Mattersight Corporation by NICE Ltd; 10/05/2018 – NICE 1Q EPS $0.37

Credit Suisse Ag, which manages about $41.97 billion and $109.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 507,834 shares to 2.13M shares, valued at $40.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLE) by 41,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 963,900 shares, and cut its stake in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).

Sio Capital Management Llc, which manages about $116.75M and $370.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi Sa (NYSE:SNY) by 111,534 shares to 156,854 shares, valued at $6.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ra Medical Systems Inc by 312,455 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 173,652 shares, and cut its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC).

