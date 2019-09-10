Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Shareholder Knott David M Has Increased Holding by $420,438 as Stock Price Declined; Skba Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Helmerich & Payne (HP) as Share Price Declined

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) by 43.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 49,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.66% . The institutional investor held 163,400 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 113,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Helmerich & Payne Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.56% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.72. About 1.82M shares traded or 20.80% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has declined 21.13% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.13% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 Helmerich & Payne Raises FY18 Capital Spending View to $400M-$450M; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne, Inc. Announces Appointment of New Officer; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 05/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Names Mark Smith CFO Designate, Effective May 1; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q U.S. Land Revenue Days Rose Approximately 2; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c

Knott David M increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 140,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The institutional investor held 346,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 206,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.80M market cap company. The stock increased 4.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 840,869 shares traded or 25.55% up from the average. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) by 99,800 shares to 400,500 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 102,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 510,847 shares, and cut its stake in Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP).

