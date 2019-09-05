Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) Reaches $3.30 After 4.00% Up Move; Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Illumina has $35500 highest and $30000 lowest target. $334.33’s average target is 22.98% above currents $271.86 stock price. Illumina had 6 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity to “Hold” on Tuesday, July 30. The stock of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, July 30. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Tuesday, July 30 with “Overweight”. See Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: $350.0000 New Target: $355.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Overweight Old Target: $382.0000 New Target: $348.0000 Maintain

30/07/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $330.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

01/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

16/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

The stock of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 7.21% or $0.2221 during the last trading session, reaching $3.3021. About 261,264 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold Illumina, Inc. shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey Wright Assoc invested in 0.53% or 7,072 shares. Zevin Asset Management Limited Liability reported 833 shares. Michigan-based Chem Natl Bank has invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Essex Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.69% or 15,043 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0.39% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 323,219 shares. Roundview Capital Ltd Company reported 2,485 shares. Fifth Third Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Guardian Limited Partnership stated it has 1,989 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Natl Asset Inc holds 1,715 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 35,188 were accumulated by Cibc Markets Corporation. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested in 0.7% or 1.17M shares. Allen Invest Ltd owns 8,033 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc invested in 605,173 shares. Tiverton Asset Lc holds 0.41% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 30,487 shares. Moreover, First Allied Advisory Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array solutions for genetic analysis. The company has market cap of $39.96 billion. The companyÂ’s sequencing by synthesis technology provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes. It has a 43.17 P/E ratio. It also offers arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow for the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. The company has market cap of $201.44 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash.

Among 2 analysts covering Foamix Pharma (NASDAQ:FOMX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Foamix Pharma has $15 highest and $1000 lowest target. $12.50’s average target is 278.55% above currents $3.3021 stock price. Foamix Pharma had 5 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Analysts await Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.34 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% EPS growth.