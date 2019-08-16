Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) Reaches $3.14 After 3.00% Up Move; Ativo Capital Management Upped Biogen (BIIB) Stake

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 74.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ativo Capital Management Llc acquired 2,582 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Ativo Capital Management Llc holds 6,042 shares with $1.43 million value, up from 3,460 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $42.91B valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $232.64. About 346,102 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – PRECISE TERMS OF AGREEMENT WITH ABBVIE ARE CONFIDENTIAL; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY PLEGRIDY REVENUE OF $100 MLN VS. $112 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 12/03/2018 – Biogen: Deal Represents Company’s First Program in Neuropsychiatry; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Reports Quarterly Revenues of $3.1 Billion; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN 1Q REV. $3.1B, EST. $3.15B; 20/04/2018 – BIOGEN – IN COLLABORATION BIOGEN WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR AND PAY FOR NON-CLINICAL STUDIES, CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, AND COMMERCIALIZATION; 31/05/2018 – Biogen Appoints Daniel Karp as EVP, Corporate Development; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, ABBVIE WILL GRANT PATENT LICENSES FOR USE AND SALE OF IMRALDI IN EUROPE, ON A COUNTRY-BY-COUNTRY BASIS; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases

The stock of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 8.48% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $3.135. About 479,275 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $191.25 million company. It was reported on Aug, 16 by Barchart.com. We have $3.23 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FOMX worth $5.74M more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 99 investors sold BIIB shares while 304 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 163.29 million shares or 9.87% less from 181.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natl Asset Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 3,147 shares. Sphera Funds Mngmt holds 30,000 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Cibc World Corp has 47,088 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc accumulated 1,139 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.35% or 240,378 shares. First Allied Advisory Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Assets Management Lc holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) for 8,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 39,366 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 913,931 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors reported 10,000 shares stake. Westpac has invested 0% of its portfolio in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB). Wetherby Asset Mgmt invested in 0.13% or 4,290 shares. 3,930 were accumulated by Willingdon Wealth. Barclays Public Limited Liability Co invested in 390,972 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.12% or 1.67M shares in its portfolio.

Among 19 analysts covering Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Biogen Inc has $416 highest and $19800 lowest target. $270.84’s average target is 16.42% above currents $232.64 stock price. Biogen Inc had 40 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, March 21 by Guggenheim. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, March 21. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) on Thursday, February 21 to “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Thursday, March 21. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $233 target. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Buy”. Mizuho downgraded Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Friday, March 22. Mizuho has “Neutral” rating and $235 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Barclays Capital.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity. 118,342 shares valued at $27.21M were bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J on Tuesday, April 30.

More notable recent Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are Investors Undervaluing Biogen (BIIB) Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Can Biogen (BIIB) Keep the Earnings Streak Alive in Q2? – Nasdaq” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Biogen Earnings: BIIB Stock Surges on Big Q2 Earnings Beat – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biogen (BIIB) Up on Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, Raised View – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Biogen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

More notable recent Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Foamix Pharmaceuticals to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 8 – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Foamix Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for FMX103 for the Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Papulopustular Rosacea – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Foamix Announces $64 Million Capital Financing Investment by Perceptive Advisors and OrbiMed – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Deciphera Pharmaceuticals leads healthcare gainers; Plus Therapeutics among the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Foamix Pharma (NASDAQ:FOMX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Foamix Pharma has $30 highest and $1000 lowest target. $16.75’s average target is 434.29% above currents $3.135 stock price. Foamix Pharma had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 1 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) rating on Monday, March 4. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $12 target. The stock of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, February 27.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. The company has market cap of $191.25 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash.