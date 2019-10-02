Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) Reaches $2.91 After 8.00% Down Move; Aercap Holdings N.V. Ordinary Shares (AER) Shorts Lowered By 31.62%

Aercap Holdings N.V. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AER) had a decrease of 31.62% in short interest. AER’s SI was 3.75 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 31.62% from 5.49 million shares previously. With 910,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Aercap Holdings N.V. Ordinary Shares (NYSE:AER)’s short sellers to cover AER’s short positions. The SI to Aercap Holdings N.V. Ordinary Shares’s float is 2.9%. The stock decreased 2.32% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $52.74. About 197,654 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 13/04/2018 – AERCAP SAYS COO ERWIN DEN DIKKEN HAS DIED; 08/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aercap’s Baa3 Senior Unsecured Rating, Upgrades Junior Subordinated Debt Rating To Ba1(hyb); 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings Authorizes New $200M Share-Repurchase Program; 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow

The stock of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.91. About 286,115 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26MThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $177.52 million company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $2.68 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FOMX worth $14.20M less.

Analysts await Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.34 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% EPS growth.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. The company has market cap of $177.52 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash.

More notable recent Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Foamix Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Top 5 Penny Stocks to Buy in October 2019 â€“ LearnBonds.com – LearnBonds” published on October 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Foamix (FOMX) Reports First Patient Enrollment in Phase 2 Acne Clinical Trial for FCD105 Minocycline 3% & Adapalene 0.3% Combination Foam – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These October PDUFA Dates – Benzinga” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX): The Best Of Both Worlds – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 21.35% above currents $52.74 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 5 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Compass Point.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AerCap Holdings N.V. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 117.17 million shares or 2.00% less from 119.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Com owns 6,148 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 37,681 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab reported 0% stake. Principal Group Inc owns 20,145 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cipher Capital Lp has 25,677 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Us Bancshares De invested in 0.01% or 71,555 shares. 55,853 were reported by Suntrust Banks. Aviva Public Limited has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 66,920 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors reported 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Todd Asset Mgmt, a Kentucky-based fund reported 40,482 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Corsair Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.21% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Old Natl Savings Bank In has 0.02% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 13 shares.