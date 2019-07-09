Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) Reaches $2.34 After 3.00% Up Move; Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management Has Decreased Oaktree Cap Group (OAK) Holding By $16.77 Million

The stock of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 4.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 224,926 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 48.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26MThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $127.36 million company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $2.41 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:FOMX worth $3.82 million more.

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management decreased Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK) stake by 98.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management sold 342,180 shares as Oaktree Cap Group Llc (OAK)’s stock rose 14.87%. The Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management holds 6,200 shares with $308,000 value, down from 348,380 last quarter. Oaktree Cap Group Llc now has $8.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $50.04. About 169,527 shares traded. Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) has risen 23.51% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical OAK News: 10/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE OAKTREE’S PFD ISSUANCE ‘BBB+(EXP)’; 03/04/2018 – LIFE COMPANY CONSOLIDATION GROUP- LCCG COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF RELIANCE MUTUAL TO CREATE SPECIALIST UK RUN-OFF BUSINESS, RELIANCE LIFE; 26/04/2018 – Oaktree Capital 1Q Distributable Earnings Were $194.0 Million, or $1.18/Unit; 24/04/2018 – OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT SAYS FUNDS MANAGED BY IT, AN 18.56% SHAREHOLDER OF RANGER DIRECT LENDING FUND, SENT A LETTER TO RANGER BOARD ON APRIL 11; 04/05/2018 – OAKTREE- RANGER’S BOARD MADE NO ATTEMPT TO RESPOND TO VALID FUNDAMENTAL CONCERNS RAISED IN PUBLICLY-RELEASED APRIL 11 LETTER; 10/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Oaktree Capital Prop Perpetual Pref Units ‘BBB’; 09/05/2018 – Trinity Investments, Walton Street Capital and Oaktree Capital Management Acquire the Hilton Los Cabos Beach & Golf Resort; 25/04/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES DAYTON SUPERIOR ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 10/04/2018 – OAKTREE’S WINTROB FOCUSED ON HIGH DEBT LEVELS AROUND GLOBE; 24/04/2018 – Oaktree Sends Letter to Ranger Board of Directors Regarding Strategic Review

Analysts await Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, up 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Foamix Pharma (NASDAQ:FOMX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Foamix Pharma had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 1. H.C. Wainwright maintained Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 8.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. The company has market cap of $127.36 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash.

Analysts await Oaktree Capital Group, LLC (NYSE:OAK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 25.49% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.51 per share. OAK’s profit will be $103.92 million for 19.55 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual earnings per share reported by Oaktree Capital Group, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.16% negative EPS growth.

