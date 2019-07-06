Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) Reaches $2.29 Yearly Low; Harvest Fund Advisors Lowered Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Position

The stock of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.18 target or 5.00% below today’s $2.29 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $123.03M company. The 1-year low was reported on Jul, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $2.18 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.15 million less. The stock decreased 1.72% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.29. About 270,883 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 48.85% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc decreased Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) stake by 0.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc sold 380,368 shares as Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)’s stock rose 2.25%. The Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 47.02M shares with $1.37 billion value, down from 47.40M last quarter. Enterprise Products Partners now has $63.51 billion valuation. It closed at $29.38 lastly. It is down 3.80% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 07/03/2018 – ENTERPRISE PRODUCTS EVP GRAHAM BACON SPEAKS DURING ANALYST DAY; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 05/03/2018 Enterprise Products Partners to Host Investor & Analyst Day; 04/05/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners, Enterprise Products Partners Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 14/03/2018 – Monaco Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 16/04/2018 – Enterprise Begins Full Service on Midland-to-Sealy Pipeline; 21/04/2018 – DJ Enterprise Products Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPD)

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. The company has market cap of $123.03 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash.

Among 4 analysts covering Foamix Pharma (NASDAQ:FOMX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Foamix Pharma has $30 highest and $1000 lowest target. $16.75’s average target is 631.44% above currents $2.29 stock price. Foamix Pharma had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright given on Monday, March 4. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Friday, March 1.

Analysts await Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-0.28 EPS, up 39.13% or $0.18 from last year’s $-0.46 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enterprise Prods Partners had 4 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of EPD in report on Wednesday, April 3 to “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.10B for 14.40 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.53% negative EPS growth.

