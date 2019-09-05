Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Position Maintained by Knott David M; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Rose, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Cut Stake by $2.64 Million

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc sold 22,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,995 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, down from 69,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $139.61. About 13.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 04/05/2018 – ABCOMRENTS And Microsoft Announce Co-Marketing Initiative For HoloLens Rental Program; 07/05/2018 – But Microsoft did not announce a product to rival Amazon’s Alexa for Business, which was introduced in November; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT VISUAL STUDIO TEAM SERVICES ISSUES STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft certification catapults Australian tech company into the CTRM big league; 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert

Knott David M increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 140,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The institutional investor held 346,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 206,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 8.77% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $3.35. About 287,349 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix

Knott David M, which manages about $250.88 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Michaels Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) by 130,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $3.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 218,778 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biodelivery Sciences International Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cape Cod Five Cents Bank & Trust holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 137,427 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability reported 3.73 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 13.70M shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Limited Liability Corp invested 4.96% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiduciary Services Of The Southwest Tx invested 1.61% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marshall Sullivan Inc Wa invested 1.48% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Company invested 5.92% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru Incorporated (Ca) invested in 1.83% or 35,908 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 949,578 shares. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eagle Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 168,362 shares. Ipg Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 27,013 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Accuvest Glob Advsr accumulated 14,880 shares. Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability Company reported 2.75% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Bancorp Of The West invested in 2.04% or 147,792 shares.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $253.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr by 167,300 shares to 838,310 shares, valued at $23.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,950 shares in the quarter, for a total of 88,573 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

