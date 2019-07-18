Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Position Held by Knott David M; As Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) Stock Declined, Holder Corbyn Investment Management Has Increased Its Stake

Knott David M increased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) by 67.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knott David M bought 140,146 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.17% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 346,346 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30M, up from 206,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knott David M who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.36 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.34. About 140,484 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 48.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.28% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix

Corbyn Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources (Eog) (EOG) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc bought 4,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,020 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, up from 81,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources (Eog) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $84.98. About 1.66M shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 20.49% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.92% the S&P500. Some Historical EOG News: 27/03/2018 – EOG Resources expects service costs to drop this year in shale plays; 15/05/2018 – SHANDA EXITED ACHC, NAVI, RYB, EOG, GKOS IN 1Q: 13F; 04/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE BILL THOMAS SAYS ‘NO INTEREST IN EXPENSIVE CORPORATE M&A’; 04/05/2018 – EOG `CONFIDENT’ CAN CONTAIN COST CONTROL INTO NEXT YEAR; 03/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EOG Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 03/05/2018 – EOG Resources 1Q EPS $1.10; 27/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: EOG Resources expects service costs in the Permian to drop 9 percent this year. (That’s because it; 27/03/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N CEO SAYS NO PLANS FOR LARGE ACQUISITIONS; 21/05/2018 – EOG RESOURCES INC EOG.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $123; 04/05/2018 – EOG SAYS CORPORATE M&A `NOT IN GAMEPLAN’ AT PRESENT TIME

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bryn Mawr Tru holds 127,130 shares. Waverton Inv Limited reported 788,863 shares. Wills Fincl Gru Inc invested 1.03% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Stelliam Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 42,500 shares. First Merchants Corporation stated it has 13,900 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt accumulated 151,295 shares. Waddell And Reed Fin invested in 0.18% or 744,163 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Co owns 3,100 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Oak Ridge Ltd holds 48,929 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 3,762 are owned by Fund Mgmt Sa. Bainco Intl Investors holds 81,569 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Com owns 2.66M shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.42% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 29,309 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 1.84% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Nordea Investment Management Ab stated it has 94,389 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Oilfield Service Trucking Carriers Crushed By Evolving Demand – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources – An Impressive Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oakmark Fund: Second Quarter 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources Schedules Conference Call and Webcast of Second Quarter 2019 Results for August 2, 2019 – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Corbyn Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $243.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Myr Group (Myrg) (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 35,213 shares to 175,242 shares, valued at $6.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Republic Services (Rsg) (NYSE:RSG) by 54,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 305,447 shares, and cut its stake in Mastec Inc. (Mtz) (NYSE:MTZ).

More notable recent Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lifevantage Corporation (LFVN) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Foamix — with Late-Stage Candidates in Acne and Rosacea — to Participate at American Academy of Dermatology Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on February 26, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Foamix Announces $16 Million Investment by OrbiMed Nasdaq:FOMX – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2018. More interesting news about Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Foamix Announces Positive Topline Results from Third Phase 3 Trial (Study FX2017-22) Evaluating FMX101 Topical Minocycline Foam for Moderate-to-Severe Acne – GlobeNewswire” published on September 11, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Foamix Reports Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 28, 2019.