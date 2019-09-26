Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Holder Great Point Partners Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.40 Billion; Bares Capital Management Lowered Costar Group (CSGP) Stake by $9.06 Million as Stock Price Rose

Bares Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Costar Group (CSGP) by 2.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc sold 16,347 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The hedge fund held 534,750 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.28 million, down from 551,097 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Costar Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $4.01 during the last trading session, reaching $591.05. About 162,269 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 25/04/2018 – Tony Wilbert: CoStar News Scoop: Boston Properties Bests Rivals With $616 Million Winning Bid for Santa Monica Business; 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR CUT 158 JOBS IN INITIAL REDUCTION EARLIER THIS MONTH; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group First Quarter Revenue Grows 21% and Net Income Increases 136% Year-over-Year; Company Raises Full-Year Guidance; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.34; 24/05/2018 – CoStar Group: CoStar Exclusive: Madison Marquette, PMRG Merging; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 587,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02B, down from 2.70 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.21. About 219,613 shares traded. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50M and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 59,355 shares to 7.24 million shares, valued at $392.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Despegar.Com Corp by 2.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.04 million shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc. (NYSE:WDAY).

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87M for 65.97 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt has 0.05% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Art Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Earnest Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) or 3,105 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And Co has 2,749 shares. Millennium Ltd Llc owns 29,493 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 2,099 are held by Suntrust Banks. Fifth Third Bank & Trust has 0% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 129 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc owns 1,481 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited holds 780 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.04% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Cambridge Investment Advisors has invested 0.07% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Delta Asset Mgmt Tn reported 0.01% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Moreover, National Bank & Trust Of America De has 0.03% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Carroll Assoc Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 50 shares.

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $900.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zogenix Inc. by 393,851 shares to 1.59 million shares, valued at $76.13B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. by 350,319 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.92M shares, and has risen its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA).

Analysts await Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.34 EPS, up 10.53% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.38 per share. After $-0.35 actual EPS reported by Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.86% EPS growth.