Foamix Pharmaceuticals LTD (FOMX) Holder Great Point Partners Has Cut Position; As Mastec (MTZ) Market Value Rose, South Street Advisors Upped Holding

South Street Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 186.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Street Advisors Llc bought 142,620 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.84% . The institutional investor held 219,285 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.30 million, up from 76,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.06B market cap company. The stock increased 3.40% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $66.36. About 1.01 million shares traded or 22.81% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q EPS 32c; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 14/03/2018 – MasTec Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21-22; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q EPS $1; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q ADJ EPS 35C, EST. 21C; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Net $285M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03

Great Point Partners Llc decreased its stake in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd (FOMX) by 21.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Point Partners Llc sold 587,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.08% . The hedge fund held 2.11M shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.02 billion, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Point Partners Llc who had been investing in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $213.51 million market cap company. It closed at $3.5 lastly. It is down 58.36% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M

South Street Advisors Llc, which manages about $326.54 million and $335.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,519 shares to 76,276 shares, valued at $15.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 17,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,747 shares, and cut its stake in Altice Usa Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 29 investors sold MTZ shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 60.82 million shares or 13.41% less from 70.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile has 12,284 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Rothschild Communications Asset Mngmt Us invested 0.5% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 739,329 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Liability holds 5,882 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md stated it has 51,268 shares. Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 452,106 shares. Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership invested in 0.04% or 8,811 shares. First Washington Corporation stated it has 1.66% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Coe Capital Llc reported 51,832 shares stake. 379,089 are held by Sg Management Lc. 311,665 were reported by Ubs Asset Americas. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 269,307 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 265 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank owns 35,417 shares. Community Tru & Investment has invested 1.7% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ).

Great Point Partners Llc, which manages about $935.83M and $900.81 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kura Oncology Inc. by 402,700 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $60.01 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zymeworks Inc. by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ascendis Pharma As.

