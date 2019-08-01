Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) EPS Estimated At $-0.28; The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 29% are positive. Cheesecake Factory had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) rating on Thursday, February 21. Wedbush has “Hold” rating and $48 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Maxim Group. As per Monday, July 15, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 21 with “Sell”. Bank of America maintained the shares of CAKE in report on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold” rating. On Friday, June 28 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, May 2 by Wedbush. See The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) to report $-0.28 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 39.13% from last quarter’s $-0.46 EPS. After having $-0.28 EPS previously, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.39. About 1.05M shares traded or 184.47% up from the average. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) has declined 58.36% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.36% the S&P500. Some Historical FOMX News: 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 14/05/2018 – Senzar Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Foamix; 07/05/2018 – Foamix Announces Dosing of Last Patient in Third Phase 3 Acne Study for Minocycline Foam FMX101; 08/05/2018 – Foamix Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $26M; 24/04/2018 Foamix Pharmaceuticals First Quarter Financial Results Conference Call & Webcast Scheduled for May 9; 15/05/2018 – Orbimed Advisors Buys New 2.7% Position in Foamix

Since February 25, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $136,786 activity. MINDEL LAURENCE B bought $74,461 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) on Monday, May 6. $46,970 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) shares were bought by Ames Edie A. Shares for $5,853 were bought by CAPPELLO ALEXANDER L. $9,502 worth of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) was bought by PITTAWAY DAVID BRUCE on Monday, February 25.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated shares while 72 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 45.13 million shares or 1.10% less from 45.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests reported 3,122 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) or 4,900 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Bokf Na holds 23,541 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Trust Division holds 0% or 93 shares. Principal Finance Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 218,330 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 15,892 shares. National Bank Of Mellon invested 0.02% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.01% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Gp One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) for 5,309 shares. Oakworth stated it has 500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 7,451 were accumulated by Gw Henssler And Associate. Synovus Corp invested 0% in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Rice Hall James And Associate Lc invested 0.73% of its portfolio in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE). Millennium Limited Com stated it has 558,301 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm also produces cheesecakes and other baked products for foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It has a 19.78 P/E ratio. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 208 casual dining restaurants, including 194 under The Cheesecake Factory mark, 13 under the Grand Lux Cafe mark, and 1 currently under the Rock Sugar Pan Asian Kitchen mark; and 15 The Cheesecake Factory branded restaurants in the Middle East, China, and Mexico under licensing agreements.

The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $43.08. About 1.45M shares traded or 104.00% up from the average. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) has declined 24.69% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CAKE News: 11/05/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY REPORTS SR LEADERSHIP APPOINTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Contrarius Adds Philip Morris, Exits Cheesecake Factory: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Five-Year Plan Targets 6%-7% Total Top-Line Growth; 06/03/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Gives Profit And Sales Guidance In Line With Current Expectations — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – Café Valley Bakery Introduces New Chocolate Cheesecake Brownie Bites Made with Hershey’s Chocolate; 25/04/2018 – CHEESECAKE FACTORY 1Q EPS 56C; 05/03/2018 UK: WAITROSE RECALLS WAITROSE NEW YORK CHEESECAKE; 11/05/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Announces Senior Leadership Appointments; 16/04/2018 – The Cheesecake Factory Delivers Sweet Tax Day Relief with Free Delivery and a Chance to Win the Cheesecake Factory for One Year; 11/05/2018 – Cheesecake Factory Names Keith Carango President of Bakery Unit

Among 4 analysts covering Foamix Pharma (NASDAQ:FOMX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Foamix Pharma had 8 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, March 4. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Cowen & Co. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. The company has market cap of $130.08 million. The Company’s lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash.