Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 41.95 N/A -1.38 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$16.75 is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 625.11%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders held 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.