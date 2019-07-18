Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|41.95
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.66
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9. Competitively, Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 3.3 and 3.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$16.75 is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 625.11%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Insiders held 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-14.38%
|-27.17%
|-26.17%
|-39.37%
|-48.85%
|-25.35%
|Trevi Therapeutics Inc.
|5.47%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.01%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance while Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has 10.01% stronger performance.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.