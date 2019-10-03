Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 0.02 35.91M -1.38 0.00 Tocagen Inc. 3 0.00 22.32M -2.53 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tocagen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 1,110,595,657.82% -79.5% -68.8% Tocagen Inc. 835,360,604.81% -108.1% -56.6%

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Tocagen Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5 and has 5 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Tocagen Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tocagen Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Tocagen Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 243.64% upside potential and a consensus target price of $10. Meanwhile, Tocagen Inc.’s consensus target price is $4.33, while its potential upside is 640.30%. Based on the data shown earlier, Tocagen Inc. is looking more favorable than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., analysts belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Tocagen Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 36.1%. Insiders owned roughly 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Tocagen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Tocagen Inc. -5.84% -17% -45.44% -51.06% -39.2% -35.2%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Tocagen Inc.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Tocagen Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. Its cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors (RRVs), which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG). It is also developing Toca 511 & Toca FC in a Phase 1b clinical trial for metastatic cancers, including colorectal, pancreatic, breast, lung, melanoma, and renal. In addition, the company is developing other RRVs to deliver genes to cancer cells against validated immunotherapy targets, such as the checkpoint protein PD-L1. Tocagen Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.