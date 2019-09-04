Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) Comparing side by side

We are comparing Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 92.42 N/A -1.38 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 34.05 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synlogic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Volatility & Risk

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 1.57 beta, while its volatility is 57.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. is 136.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.36 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Synlogic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.5 and its Quick Ratio is 11.5. Synlogic Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

$12.5 is Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target while its potential upside is 305.84%. Competitively the average price target of Synlogic Inc. is $2, which is potential -19.35% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Synlogic Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 82.8% of Synlogic Inc. shares. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 1.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year Synlogic Inc. has weaker performance than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Synlogic Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.