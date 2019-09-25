Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) Comparison side by side

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNNA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 98.42 N/A -1.38 0.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -3.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -181.5% -60.3%

Liquidity

9 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.6 and 2.6 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $10, and a 204.88% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. is $3, which is potential 2,566.67% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 70.7% of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.1% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc. -0.19% -10.95% -56.84% -68.4% -94.73% -65.95%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has stronger performance than Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sienna Biopharmaceuticals Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes topical products for medical dermatology and aesthetics markets in North America. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include SNA-120, a TrkA inhibitor, which is in Phase 2b clinical development for the treatment of pruritus, itch, and neurogenic inflammation associated with psoriasis; and SNA-125, a dual JAK3/TrkA inhibitor that is in pre-clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and pruritus. It also develops SNA-001, a photoparticle therapy, which is in pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris and the reduction of unwanted light-pigmented hair. The company was formerly known as Sienna Labs, Inc. and changed its name to Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2016. Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.