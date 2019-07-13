Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 42.68 N/A -1.38 0.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 6.42 N/A -3.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -232.6% -39.5%

Volatility and Risk

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.62 beta. Competitively, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 59.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.59 beta.

Liquidity

9 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.1 and 14 respectively. Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 612.77% upside potential and an average target price of $16.75. Meanwhile, Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $21.25, while its potential upside is 460.69%. The information presented earlier suggests that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 77% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.3% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.89% -17.91% -32.87% -34.77% -57.74% -5.26%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, a broad-spectrum, intravenous, and oral antibiotic, which is in Phase III clinical stage for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acne and rosacea. The company has special protocol assessment agreements with Food and Drug Administration for the Phase III studies for ABSSSI and CABP. It has collaborative research and license agreement with Allergan plc to research, develop, and commercialize tetracycline products; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and license agreement with Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories Ltd. to develop TO-2070 for the treatment of acute migraine. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases to study omadacycline against pathogenic agents causing infectious diseases. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.