Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 38.68 N/A -1.38 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0 0 0 0.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $16.75, and a 686.38% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% Mereo BioPharma Group plc -1.92% 0% 0% 0% 0% -21.23%

For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has weaker performance than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.