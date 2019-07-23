Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|38.68
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $16.75, and a 686.38% upside potential.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
1.3% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-14.38%
|-27.17%
|-26.17%
|-39.37%
|-48.85%
|-25.35%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|-1.92%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-21.23%
For the past year Mereo BioPharma Group plc has weaker performance than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Summary
Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.