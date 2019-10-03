Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Contrasting side by side

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 83.42 N/A -1.38 0.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.09 36.94M -3.44 0.00

Table 1 highlights Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 380,432,543.77% -119.7% -74.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.57 beta means Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s volatility is 57.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.42 which is 142.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

9 and 9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 259.71%. Competitively the consensus target price of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is $22.5, which is potential 120.59% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 94.9% of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.1% are Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. -0.9% 55.65% 87.45% 2.92% -48.81% -5.98%

For the past year Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear transport and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Selinexor, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma; Phase Ib/II clinical study in combination with backbone treatments for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II/III clinical trial for patients with relapsed and/or refractory multiple myeloma; Phase II clinical study to treat acute myeloid leukemia; Phase IIb clinical trial for patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II/III clinical trial to treat liposarcoma. The company is also developing KPT-8602 that is in Phase I/II study for patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; KPT-9274, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid malignancies or non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; KPT-335, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of viral indications; and KPT-350 that is in preclinical stage to treat neurological disorders, and inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.