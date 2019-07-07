Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 41.59 N/A -1.38 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 133.04 N/A -5.48 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -89.6% -72%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9 and 9 respectively. Its competitor Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 7.6 and its Quick Ratio is 7.6. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Iterum Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 631.44% upside potential and a consensus price target of $16.75. Competitively the consensus price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 156.80% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 75.9% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares. 1.3% are Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% Iterum Therapeutics plc -7.69% -18.81% 20% 21.21% 0% 43.71%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -25.35% weaker performance while Iterum Therapeutics plc has 43.71% stronger performance.

Summary

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.