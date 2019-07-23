Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparison side by side

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 38.68 N/A -1.38 0.00 Insmed Incorporated 27 60.07 N/A -4.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Insmed Incorporated 0.00% -91.4% -43.1%

Risk & Volatility

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.62 beta. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s beta is 3.03 which is 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, Insmed Incorporated which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Insmed Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Insmed Incorporated 0 0 6 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 686.38% and an $16.75 consensus target price. Competitively Insmed Incorporated has an average target price of $45.2, with potential upside of 109.55%. Based on the results given earlier, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -14.38% -27.17% -26.17% -39.37% -48.85% -25.35% Insmed Incorporated 2.01% -8.03% 11.41% 77.2% 6.07% 120.96%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.