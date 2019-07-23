Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Comparison side by side

Both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|38.68
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|27
|60.07
|N/A
|-4.22
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Insmed Incorporated’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Insmed Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Insmed Incorporated
|0.00%
|-91.4%
|-43.1%
Risk & Volatility
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 62.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.62 beta. Competitively, Insmed Incorporated’s beta is 3.03 which is 203.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9 while its Quick Ratio is 9. On the competitive side is, Insmed Incorporated which has a 6.5 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Insmed Incorporated.
Analyst Ratings
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Insmed Incorporated.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Insmed Incorporated
|0
|0
|6
|3.00
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 686.38% and an $16.75 consensus target price. Competitively Insmed Incorporated has an average target price of $45.2, with potential upside of 109.55%. Based on the results given earlier, Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Insmed Incorporated, analysts opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of Insmed Incorporated shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-14.38%
|-27.17%
|-26.17%
|-39.37%
|-48.85%
|-25.35%
|Insmed Incorporated
|2.01%
|-8.03%
|11.41%
|77.2%
|6.07%
|120.96%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Insmed Incorporated had bullish trend.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Insmed Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is ARIKAYCE or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, a formulation of amikacin that is in late-stage clinical development for adult patients with treatment refractory nontuberculous mycobacteria lung disease caused by Mycobacterium avium complex. It is also developing INS1007, a novel oral reversible inhibitor of dipeptidyl peptidase 1, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for activating neutrophil serine proteases that are implicated in the pathology of chronic inflammatory lung diseases, such as non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis; and INS1009, an inhaled nanoparticle formulation of a treprostinil prodrug, which has completed a Phase I clinical study for treating rare pulmonary disorders, including pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.
