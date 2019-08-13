Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 3 92.42 N/A -1.38 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 66.41 N/A -1.50 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -79.5% -68.8% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9. The Current Ratio of rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is 11.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average target price of $16.75, and a 443.83% upside potential. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $23.5 consensus target price and a 104.53% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 60.4% and 55.5% respectively. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14.9% 1.7% -25.08% -33.43% -58.36% -33.43% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.