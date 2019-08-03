Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (FOMX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Contrasting side by side

Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:FOMX) and Cortexyme Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|3
|44.34
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|34
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.34
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-79.5%
|-68.8%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9 and a Quick Ratio of 9. Competitively, Cortexyme Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.9 and has 15.9 Quick Ratio. Cortexyme Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is given Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cortexyme Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|4
|3.00
|Cortexyme Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $16.75, with potential upside of 586.48%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 60.4% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 22.4% of Cortexyme Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.5% of Cortexyme Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14.9%
|1.7%
|-25.08%
|-33.43%
|-58.36%
|-33.43%
|Cortexyme Inc.
|-13.66%
|-21.82%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|7.63%
For the past year Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -33.43% weaker performance while Cortexyme Inc. has 7.63% stronger performance.
Summary
Cortexyme Inc. beats Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes foam-based formulations primarily for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne, moderate-to-severe papulo-pustular, rosacea, and other skin conditions in the United States, Germany, and France. Its lead product candidates include FMX101, a novel topical foam formulation of the antibiotic minocycline, which has completed a dose-ranging Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acne; and FMX102 that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of impetigo caused by methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus. The company is also developing FMX103, a version of its minocycline foam FMX101, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of rosacea; and FDX104 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of chemotherapy-induced rash. Foamix Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has development and license agreements with Bayer HealthCare AG; Sebela Pharmaceuticals Inc.; Mylan N.V.; and Actavis Laboratories. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
